State accused of not being genuine in amnesty promise for Shabaab returnees

The government lacks proper policies to implement amnesty for al Shabaab returnees seeking rehabilitation, Counter Violence Extremism consultant Athman Mujahid said on Friday.

Kenya has announced amnesty for al Shabaab returnees who surrender to the police, but despite the assurances, not many have heeded as fears rise that it could be a trick by police to capture and eliminate them.

Mujahid said as a result, the programme has failed to successfully take off.

He said the government has not been genuine in its promise to extend amnesty to such people as many have ended up dead, while others have disappeared mysteriously.

Speaking in Lamu, he said many returnees who surrender are pursued and killed either by security officers or other radicalised members.

He said, however, the programme can still be successful if and when the government decides to consider and adhere to all pledges made before accepting any returnee.

Mujahid said the government needs to prove beyond doubt that all returnees will be protected and treated with humanity.

“This programme will not succeed unless things change. We want legislation put into place so there is a clear cut way of handling these returnees once they turn up. We need them alive as a testimony that one can change if they choose to,”he said.

Society has also been faulted for stigmatising returnees and treating them like they were still terrorists. This makes it hard for them to surrender.

“Try telling your neighbour that you are a former terrorist and you will see how people will look over their shoulders each time you pass. Society needs to support the initiative and make it easy for these individuals," Mujahid said.

He also urged the government to create jobs to stop idle youth from falling prey to terror cells like al Shabaab and ISIS.