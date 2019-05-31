Seafarers interviewed for nine-month contract

The government is committed to ensuring seafarers get worldwide recognition for easy access to jobs, Maritime and Shipping PS Nancy Karigithu has said.

Karigithu said Kenya has the product (seafarers) but has been lacking the platform to sell it.

“What we have been missing and what we are creating now is the platform to sell our seafarers. Now we have a display window to show what we have,” she said.

She spoke at the Mission to Seamen in Mombasa where she oversaw the start of interviews for new seafarers for the Mediterranean Shipping Line.

Successful recruits will join MSL for an initial nine-month contract.

The government’s target is to have 2,000 seafarers recruited to different shipping lines a year.

This comes amid reports that conmen have been fleecing seafarers by pretending to be recruiting them into the shipping lines.

However, the Kenya Maritime Authority has warned that only five agencies are licensed to recruit seafarers on behalf of shipping lines in the country.

These include Mombasa Ocean Agency, Alpha Logistics, Diverse Shipping Ltd, East Africa Deep Fishing Ltd and MSC Ship Management Limited.

On Wednesday, Karigithu said the government wants to come up with a database of all seafarers. They will be contacted any time job opportunities arise.

“We are making new fresh seafarers out of young people,” she said.

Karigithu was accompanied by officials of the Seafarers Union of Kenya.

“Our seafaring collapsed some time ago and we are building a brand name of Kenyan seafarers and these young people are going to be our future,” the PS said.

A team that went in December has done extremely well and is giving Kenya a good name, she said.

The government took a team of about 15 seafarers to a shipping line for jobs.

Karigithu urged successful interviewees to be good ambassadors so the employer, MSL, comes back for more.

SUK chairman Daudi Hajj advised the new recruits to focus on their jobs and be united amid the turbulence that has rocked the seafarer industry in the country.

“Do not be worried or listen to the politics of this job. Look at your life, which is more important. Leave politics to politicians,” Hajj said.

There is infighting among the seafarers in the country with different factions pulling in different directions.

Matano Chengo, a stakeholder in seafarers issues, said the government has put in place measures to ensure young people get jobs in the maritime sector.

“Remain focused and be ambassadors of the country so you can open doors for other Kenyans,” Chengo said.

SUK secretary general Stephen Owaki said branding Kenya is key to opening doors for more seafarers.