Police seize bhang, heroin worth Sh23,000

• Police boss says they have narrowed down to notorious narcotic zones
• He says children are involved as mules and hawkers
Lamu police have impounded several packages of heroin and bhang with an estimated value of about Sh23,000.
Three people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the drugs.
County police commander Muchangi Kioi said two of the suspects were arrested as they tried to sneak 25 large rolls of bhang in a vehicle from Mtangawanda to Kizingitini.
The third suspect was arrested as he attempted to smuggle 18 large rolls of bhang and 18 sachets of heroin powder into Lamu Island in a boat.
The vehicle and boat have so far been impounded as part of the exhibits.
The arrests followed a tip-off from members of the public.
The police commander acknowledged that drugs still pose a major challenge and called for concerted efforts from community members and police to successfully defeat the vice.
Members of the public have been encouraged to be more forthcoming with information that will help flush out drug cartels.
Kioi said a major crackdown was currently underway with more arrests and prosecutions expected in the coming weeks.
He said police had narrowed down to major areas of interest which are considered notorious narcotic zones.
They are Mtangawanda, Tchundwa and Kizingitini on Pate Island in Lamu East and Milano, Kashmir, Gadeni and Wiyoni in Lamu Island in Lamu West.
Kioi said the listed areas are grappling with an ever-expanding narcotics trade with young school children being lured into the illicit trade as transportation mules and hawkers.
He, however, said police were on top of the situation and that more officers had been deployed.
“We must bring down these drug cartels ad close up all their illicit dens to save the generation of young ones in Lamu. But we need the help of the entire community to win,” he said.
According to police reports, most drugs coming into Lamu are transported by boats and motor vehicles.
Kioi warned that vehicles and boats aiding the illegal business will not just have their operating licenses revoked and repossessed but also burned.