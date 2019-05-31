Police seize bhang, heroin worth Sh23,000

Lamu police have impounded several packages of heroin and bhang with an estimated value of about Sh23,000.

Three people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the drugs.

County police commander Muchangi Kioi said two of the suspects were arrested as they tried to sneak 25 large rolls of bhang in a vehicle from Mtangawanda to Kizingitini.

The third suspect was arrested as he attempted to smuggle 18 large rolls of bhang and 18 sachets of heroin powder into Lamu Island in a boat.

The vehicle and boat have so far been impounded as part of the exhibits.

The arrests followed a tip-off from members of the public.

The police commander acknowledged that drugs still pose a major challenge and called for concerted efforts from community members and police to successfully defeat the vice.