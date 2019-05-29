Lamu sailors asked to exercise caution

Sailors and fishermen in Lamu county have been asked to exercise caution while at sea during this rainy season.

The Indian Ocean has been pummeled by strong winds and heavy tides making navigation dangerous.

The situation is worse at normally risky channels where navigation has become almost impossible, often forcing sailors to abandon such sections until the weather becomes favourable.

The weatherman warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coastal counties of Lamu, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Tana River.

While issuing the warning in Lamu town on Tuesday, county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said sailors have a tendency to ignore warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.

He said many have found themselves in difficult situations at sea and lives have been lost due to negligence.

He said all marine warnings must be taken seriously to avert disasters.

Kanyiri said it would be prudent for sailors to keep away from all dangerous channels in the ocean.

Dangerous channels in Lamu include Mkanda, Mlango wa Shella, Mlango wa Tanu, Mlango wa Ali, Mlango wa Bomani and the Mlango wa Pate.

“We want people to practice safety first. You need to be able to listen and do as you are told by the weather office for your own good. Keep off the channels if possible. Ensure you have on the right gear always while plying the waters for whichever reason. Stay safe and keep an open ear for more information we may have for you,” Kanyiri said.

He asked residents to resist the urge to swim, wade or walk through fast moving waters.

The county police boss also asked parents to keep an eye on their children and ensure they don’t go swimming at sea unsupervised.

Boat operators in Lamu are also calling on the Kenya Maritime Authority to establish special communication platforms.

Hassan Awadh, chairperson of the Lamu Boat Operators Association, said the move would help them know when it is safe to venture out to sea.