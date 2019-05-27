Kingi wants politicians to stop interfering with anti-graft agencies

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi wants politicians to stop interfering with the work of the investigating arms of government by mentioning the names of suspects at funerals.

Governor Kingi on Saturday said politicians were the first to mention suspects involved in the gold scam in funerals instead of leaving the DCI, the DPP, and the EACC to do their work.

His statement though general was seen as a direct attack on Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, who openly called on Interior CS Fred Matiangi to resign over the fake gold scandal.

Jumwa was among politicians who openly named suspects of the fake gold scam, which Kingi said is not right

Speaking after the 22nd Iftar and fundraising for Malindi Education and Development Foundation (MEDA-F) at Sai Eden Roc Hotel in Malindi, Kingi wondered why politicians use funeral platforms to name suspects involved in scandals instead of leaving the work to the authorities mandated to do their work.

He said politicians have hijacked the work of the anti-graft agencies in the fake gold scandal.

“Politicians should leave the authorities to do their work. If they have failed to bring development to Kenyans, they should not interfere with the work of [George] Kinoti and the DPP. Kenyans are tired,”’ he said.

“Those with evidence should go to Karura Forest and will be given a platform at the DCI or EACC offices funerals won’t help,” he said.

He said politicians are the ones who really need prayers, especially during this holy month of Ramadhan.

Kingi helped to raise Sh. 4.2 million for MEDA and gave a contribution of Sh1 million from the county government, while his brother and Magarini MP Michael Kingi gave Sh100,000.

Jumwa was not present but donated Sh100,000.