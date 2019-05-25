TSC fires three Voi teachers over new curriculum

CONTROVERSIAL EDUCATION SYSTEM

They failed to attend the CBC nationwide training last month

Three teachers in Voi, Taita Taveta county,  have been interdicted for resisting the new competence based curriculum.

Taita Taveta Knut secretary Lenox Mshila protested the move, accusing the Teachers Service Commission for victimising the teachers.

 

“They are using every move to make sure that they push teachers to the wall. We have gone to court but they have exhibited ignorance,” he told the Star on phone.

The three are from St Clever, Kizumanzi and Makwasinyi primary schools.

They were among 30 who were issued with show cause letters in Voi and Wundanyi subcounties.

Mshila said TSC had also written to other teachers in Taveta and Mwatate to explain why they missed the training.

He said the union will sue TSC to block the dismissals.

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
25 May 2019 - 00:00

