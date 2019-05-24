Envoy Kazungu denies he endorsed firm's Sh18bn cashew nuts deal with Tanzania

Kenya's High Commissioner to Tanzania Dan Kazungu has denied involvement in the Sh18 billion cashew nut deal.

The former Mining Cabinet Secretary said he neither endorsed, or gave Indo Power Solutions, a Kenyan registered company, a clean bill of health to buy 100,000 tonnes of cashew nuts.

The deal was signed on January 30 between Tanzania's cereals and produce board director Hussein Mansour and Indo Power’s chief executive Brian Mutembei.

Kazungu said in a press statement on Wednesday the Minister for Trade and Industry had on December 28, 2018, written to the Tanzanian embassy in Kenya asking for a background check on Indo Power Solution.

The embassy confirmed the registration of the company in Kenya. In January, the minister wrote to Indo Power Solutions requesting the Kenyan High Commission in Tanzania to present the company’s documentation and the mission obliged.

The company was asked to furnish the mission with the general "know your customer" documentation for them to determine its legality.

“A big pillar of missions the world over today is trade and investment facilitation and promotion. That should never be misunderstood as providing a clean bill of health as the (Daily Nation online) article suggests," Kazungu said.

He said the mission wrote to the Industry and Trade PS on January 22, 2019, who confirmed that the company was registered in Kenya on December 10, 2008.

The company has a certificate of incorporation number PVT/2016/027129 and Kenya Revenue Authority PIN no P051615703B.