Expose graft to save continent from plunder, Raila urges accountants, auditors

Accountants and auditors across the African continent must expose corrupt transactions to help in the war on corruption.
The call was made by AU High Representative for Infrastructure Raila Odinga on Tuesday. He said professionals must promote integrity and show bravery to defeat the scourge, adding that all is not lost in the anti-graft crackdown even though most counties and countries have their coffers plundered.
It is only through integrity and bravery that accountants and auditors will put their countries above personal interests, Raila said.
He said the war is bearing fruit and Kenyans have been waking up to good news of thieves being stopped in their trucks.
“Billions stolen from public institutions are also a result of acts of commission and omission by accountants, faulty auditing and sometimes conspiracy between auditors and accountants on one hand and managers with criminal mindsets on the other hand,” Raila said in a speech read by National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi during the opening of the 35th annual seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) at a Mombasa hotel.
“If you sleep on the job, the country will lose its appeal and competitive advantage. We must constantly promote best practices.”
Areas covered at the seminar are Africa rising, oil and gas potential, ease of doing business and the continent’s corruption puzzle, among other topics.
The ODM leader said the number of errors in financial reports received in Parliament is alarming. He urged ICPAK to whip its members to adhere to professionalism.
Raila told accountants to take advantage of the amended accounting laws to reject coercion by corrupt managers, adding that their job safety is guaranteed when they stick to the rule of law and code of ethics.
ICPAK chairman Julius Mwatu, whose two-year term will end next month, listed his achievements. He said the amendment of the Accountants Act last year marked a milestone for members. The changes strengthened the profession and are helping the government to fight graft, Mwatu said.
“The revised Act has also provided the legal framework required to push for better remuneration for all accountants, including a nonpractising allowance for accountants working in the public sector."
He said members had been pushing for the allowance for a long time. Mwatu prided himself on having presided over the establishment of regional branch offices in eight counties and the recent establishment of the Centre for Public Finance and Tax. The centre will accredit professionals in public finance and taxation subsector.
On Monday, 25,000 ICPAK members will elect new officials to lead the organisation for the next two years.
The chairmanship has attracted two aspirants — vice chairman Denish Osodo and council member Rose Mwaura.
Those vying for council membership are George Mokua, Mwikamba Mghenyi, Abdullahi Yarrow, Dr Elizabeth Kalundu and Risper Olick. Others are Julius Ruto, Evanson Ng’ang’a and Collins Ongeri.
