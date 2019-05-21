Tuk-tuks to be banned from Mombasa CBD

Say goodbye to those ubiquitous black and yellow tuk-tuks in Mombasa's CBD.

And then say goodbye to matatus.

The city plagued by traffic jams will phase them out to decongest traffic.

The city has 10,000 tuk-tuks, half of them in the CBD.

The rickshaws are popular with residents but have been blamed for disrupting the natural flow of traffic at certain times of day.

County communications director Richard Chacha has told the Star that officials are working on a formula to rid the island city of incessant traffic snarl-ups.

They aim to make it an alluring resort town.

“We are not registering any more tuk-tuks and eventually, they will be phased out," Chacha said.

"There are also plans to bar public service vehicles from accessing the CBD,” he said.

In February, Mombasa introduced a traffic 'happy hour' blocking the CBD from the Shell petrol station along Fidel Odinga road in Nyali to Coast General Hospital along Tom Mboya Avenue. It is for a short evening period.

Chacha said the happy hour is to be extended for a longer period and another happy hour will be introduced in the mornings for outbound vehicles.

“We shall soon announce changes that will ease the traffic problems during the rush hours,” he said.

Plans to outlaw tuk-tuks and limit PSVshave been criticised by stakeholders.

The Mombasa Tuk-tuk Owners and Drivers Association chairman Obedi Murule said his association will put up a fight.