Diani Reef Hotel to host global conferences to boost business

The Diani Beach Hotel at the South Coast plans to grow its conferencing business twofold this year.

Managing director Bobby Kamani on Monday said the facility has joined the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) to grow its international conferencing business.

The ICCA is a global community with expertise in international association meetings. It is known for organising meetings for its members.

Kamani said they have invested Sh100 million in an ultramodern and state-of-the-art conference facility that meets international standards. They will take advantage of ICCA's global network to increase business.

“We've been organising major conferences that emanate locally, but this membership will enable us to bring in international conferences to our facility. This will help market Diani Reef as not only a tourist attraction destination but also a conferencing destination,” he said.

Global conference tourism is part of the hotel's diversification plan, which is meant to promote sustainability and competitiveness.

The hotel is a now a five-star facility, Kamani said.

“Our conference facility is ultramodern and state-of-the-art. That enables businesses and governments to host international and local conferences without worrying about capacity. We can host up to 1,000 people at the same time, with different breakout sessions at the same time, thus making us one of the largest facilities at the Coast,” he said.

Kenya has hosted several international conferences, including TICAD and UNCTAD because of its strategic and geographical location. This, Kimani said, gives the country a competitive edge in hosting more international conferences.

“Therefore, Diani Reef is suited to offer the same product to ensure visitors have an opportunity to enjoy the touristic sites, as well as transact business in a more relaxed manner,” he said.

The ICCA was established in 1963. It offers unrivalled data, communication channels, and business development opportunities.

Africa regional director Esmare Steinhofel says they represent the world's top destinations and most experienced and leading suppliers specialised in handling, transporting and accommodating international meetings and events.

They have more than 1,100 member companies and organisations in almost 100 countries worldwide.

“International meeting planners like Diani Reef can now rely on the ICCA network to find solutions for all their event objectives. Kenya has held major international conferences and we believe the ICCA will also help market Diani Reef as a conferencing destination,” Steinhofel said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)