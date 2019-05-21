Artisanal miners in Taita Taveta to undergo training in safety, value addition

Small-scale miners in Taita Taveta will be trained to use machines and explosives to ensure their safety.

The programme seeks to reduce mining accidents and ensuring optimal benefits. Participants will also cover value addition to their minerals and marketing.

David Nzowe, the chairman of the Taita Taveta Artisanal Mining Association, yesterday said they will partner with the Africa Social Financing Centre, a marketing and finance agency, to source markets for their minerals. This will be done ahead of the commissioning of the Voi Gemstone Value Addition Centre.

"The new partnership shall bring together all small-scale miners to form a single vibrant marketing umbrella. We are proposing to start Tsavorite Market and Auction Centre to bargain for better prices,” Nzowe said during association's meeting in Mwatate.

Last week, Mining PS John Omenge said the Sh50 million Voi Gemstone Value Addition Centre is nearly complete and will be commissioned later this year.

It will benefit more than 600 artisanal miners across the county.

Taita Taveta is endowed with gemstones, including tsavorite, ruby, tourmaline, red garnets, green garnets, Tanzanite and iron ore. Other minerals are manganese, limestone.

County Lands, Mining, Environment and Natural Resources executive Getrude Shuwe said 180 miners have been trained in mining and marketing.

The department has allocated more funds for training and mining equipment, including shovels, excavators, bulldozers and tippers.

"The county government has set aside more funds to empower our artisanal miners. Apart from training, we are targeting to equip them with better machines and link them with markets," Shuwe said.

She said county gemologists had been dispatched to different mining sites to offer technical support.

Shuwe urged youth and women's groups to join the industry. She sought to assure them of the county's support so they can reap maximum benefits.

(Edited by F'Orieny)