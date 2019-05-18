Lapsset project blamed for destruction of Lamu monuments

The Lapsset project is a threat to key archeological sites and monuments in Lamu county, the National Museums of Kenya has said.

It said on Thursday that many monuments and sites are in bad shape, a situation he blamed on Lapsset construction works.

The assistant director in charge of sites and monuments at the Coast, Athman Hussein, said the remoteness of some monuments and sites is the biggest hurdle they face in their monitoring work.

He said the sites are specifically targetted by private developers, despite their efforts to have them protected.

The Pate ruins in Lamu East have been worst hit by grabbing, encroachment and human settlement. Takwa, Shanga, Manda and Siyu ruins have been left in a shambles by farmers.

He said the NMK has obtained funds for preservation and protection initiatives targetting endangered sites and monuments in Lamu. Hussein, however, appealed for more funds from the government and other partners to enable them to fence the parcels and keep grabbers at bay.

“No single site or monument has a title deed, despite the numerous surveys conducted. The National Land Commission needs to ensure that happens before we lose all the sites to grabbers and developers.”

Of Kenya's 47 counties, Lamu is the richest in terms of archeological sites and monuments. But its massive squatter population hasn’t helped matters. The landless encroach and settle on the land.

Principal curator Mohamed Mwenje, who is in charge of Lamu fort museums, sites and monuments, said encroachment has hampered conservation and preservation efforts.