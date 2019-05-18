I am the King of witches — Mwambire

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire has declared himself the king of witches in Kilifi county.

Mwambire, who has been at the forefront in protecting elderly men allegedly practising witchcraft, said people should bring all suspected witches to him instead of killing them.

Speaking in Malindi during a prize-giving ceremony organised by Kenya Red Cross Society, Mwambire said he is the only one set up in East Africa with a protection centre for 'witches'.

“I am a human rights defender by passion and politician by public demand, people criticise me for defending suspected witchcraft,” he said.

The legislator said he has been defending suspected witches for the past 13 years.

“I am the only one in Kenya and East Africa with a place to house 'witches', whoever is suspected to be a witch should not be hacked to death, I have a good rehabilitation centre,” he said.

Mwambire said he borrowed the idea from Ghana and established the centre legally as per the law.

He called on residents of the county to never take action against the elderly men as they had a safe place where they can enjoy life comfortably.

At one time, there would be almost weekly reports of more than 10 elderly men butchered in cold blood.

The cases were rampant in Malindi, Magarini, Ganze and Rabai constituencies which raised an alarm over the future of elderly men.

Some elderly men and women had to dye their hair as having white hair could lead to one being suspected of witchcraft.

