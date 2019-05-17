Matatu lobby tells commuters not to pay extra fare

The Matatu Owners Association in Mombasa Thursday advised residents not to pay extra fares.

The lobby advised residents to write the registration numbers of the matatus and the name of saccos that overcharge and report to the nearest police station.

The clarification followed reports that some rogue operators had increased fares during Ramadhan.

The Star has established that some operators had taken advantage of the ongoing rains in Mombasa and the new fuel prices announced by the Energy Regulatory Authority to raise fares.

“We were forced to pay Sh100 from Posta to Bamburi through Mtambo because it was raining. Most of the passengers protested but the conductor said fuel prices have increased,” Naju Juma, who lives in Bamburi, said.

The regular fare from Posta to Bamburi through Mtambo is Sh80.

MOA coast coordinator Salim Mbarak on Thursday said they are yet to receive complaints.

“As MOA, we have not increased fares even by a cent after the increase in fuel prices,” Mbarak told the Star by phone.

He said “it is the association that is authorised to increase fares. We look at various factors, not only fuel prices before adjusting fares.”

On Monday, ERA increased fuel prices with a litre of super petrol retailing at an extra Sh5.43. The cost of a litre of diesel and kerosene went up by Sh2.24 and Sh2.40 respectively.

In the past three months, pump prices have risen by Sh11.94 for super petrol, Sh8.31 for diesel and Sh7.63 for kerosene.

The sustained rise in fuel prices is set to have a spiral effect on Kenya’s production chain, further pushing up the cost of living.

