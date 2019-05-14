Partnership with private surveyors will end shoddy work, says CAS Mung'aro

The government has lauded its partnership with private surveyors, saying it will end shoddy work.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro said they were in discussion with the Institute of Surveyors of Kenya and other stakeholders for more partnerships.

“The partnership will help us smoke out those doing shoddy work either from ISK or the government to ensure citizens get services they deserve,” Mung'aro said.

He said the government was developing a law to allow private surveyors work for big projects like SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu.

“We want to ensure we put our effort together and do the work quickly for big projects,” he said.

Mung'aro said digitisation of land documents have significantly reduced the number of days for land registration from 72 to 12.

“We are expecting that in the next four to five months it will take two days. A search of land takes some hours but we want it to take minutes,” he said.

He said digitisation will end cases of cartels selling air to unsuspecting buyers.

“We have transferred staff across the country to streamline services in the land ministry. There are people who worked in a station for 19 or 20 years, we have made sure there are new faces."

ISK chairman Abraham Samoei said they were working to ensure there is a new land policy to guide Kenyans on usage.

“Land is a key resource in food production and if we don’t have a guideline, we won’t have progress," Samoei said.