Malindi residents evict managers of Islamic centre

Residents accused two managers of misusing cash that led to the collapse of the Islamic school and hospital. The residents evicted the managers saying they (managers) want to control the mosque. The managers returned with police officers.

Resident Bishamba Ali Athman told journalists at the facility that she donated land for the project and is disappointed.

Athman said the idea behind the project was to encourage people to join Islam and that is why she gave out her land. She said greedy managers had destroyed the project.