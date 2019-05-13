Electricity poles fall, block road in Ganze

A road has been cut off after two electricity posts fell at Mwaeba area in Ganze constituency following heavy rain at the Coast.

Residents of the remote village said the poles fell right across the road forcing motorists and boda boda operators to divert to use the roadside.

Mwaeba is near Mangororo Primary School where children were reported learning in a flooded classroom due to lack of permanent structures at the institution.

Alfred Mtawali, a resident, said they fear the problem could lead to major accidents at night as motorists who may not be aware could hit the fallen poles.

The road connects Ganze town to Jaribuni in the constituency.

“Our fear is that people who may not be aware of this could be involved in an accident while driving this way at night,” he said.

Mtawali called on the Kenya Power to move in fast and resolve the problem to avoid a major tragedy.

“We are worried because children could go and begin playing with the electricity cables which are hanging," he said.

Hicks Waswa, the KPLC Coast regional boss, said a team had been dispatched to resolve the problem.

KPLC has been accused of laxity contributing to constant power outages and poor emergency response in Kilifi county leading to huge losses.