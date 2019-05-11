ULTIMATUM

Taita Taveta medics issue strike notice, want salaries harmonised

Doctors in Taita Taveta have given the county government a seven-day ultimatum to address their grievances, failure to which they will go on strike.

The Moi County Referral Hospital, Thursday, January 24,2019. / SOLOMON MUINGI

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Taita Taveta branch has given the government until May 15, to meet their demands.

In a letter seen by the Star and dated May 8, coast region branch secretary Dr Abi Mwachi said the medics want the government to harmonise salaries paid to doctors working in the county with those of other counties.

 

They have also accused the county government of failure to remit their NHIF dues and other statutory deductions.

Further, KMPDU has accused the county government of failing to institute the CBA implementation committee and delayed promotions for qualified medical personnel with the county.

Makoko Mwakisha, the county health CEC said the department will meet with the medics to address the issues.

“We are taking their demands with all the seriousness they deserve. We hope to meet them soon to address their demands,” he told the Star in a text message.

(Edited by O. Owino)

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
11 May 2019 - 00:00

