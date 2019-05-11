IMPROVED INFRASTRUCTURE

Sh81m bypass to decongest Mtwapa

Bypass will reduce congestion in coastal town

In Summary

• Bypass to be completed in six months. 

• Town has had challenges for a long time

A Sh81 million road upgrading project that will see Mtwapa bypass improved to bitumen status has started in Kilifi. 

The project is intended to ease traffic in Kilifi town. Motorists will exit the town using the bypass onto Mzambarauni road.

Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi said the project will be ready in six months.

 

“We have set aside Sh81 million for the construction of this road. Many other projects were left out so as to resolve the problem of traffic jam.’’ 

Saburi said there have been many challenges in Mtwapa due to accidents resulting from congestion, the upgrading of roads.

He asked Mtwapa residents to cooperate with county officials during the upgrading of roads.

Some people have built on road reserves, making it difficult for infrastructure projects to be implemented.

“Mtwapa needs to be upgraded into a municipality as it attracts tourists from Italy, South Africa and even domestic tourists. We want to make it into international standard.’’

He warned the contractor against shoddy work. “We do not want to see potholes here.”

Roads CEC Josephat Mwatela said the county was committed to upgrading all the roads in Mtwapa town. 

(Edited by O. Owino)

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
11 May 2019 - 00:00

