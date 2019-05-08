Kingi pressed to declare stand on 2022

He asked why others were at the forefront calling for unity yet they have already endorsed other people.

The county boss' statement seemed to be a direct attack on Mwambire and some other MPs who are pushing Joho's presidential agenda.

Meanwhile, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa long ago declared her support to support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Kingi has distanced himself from both Tangatanga and Kieleweke, saying the region must first be united and have its own vehicle to push their national agenda.

“You cannot tell me to give my stand if you are campaigning for another candidate. Do not waste hours lying to wananchi,’’ he said.

The governor said he was ready to be left alone with the people after declaring his stand to give them the right direction.

Kilifi legislators Michael Kingi (Magarini), Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu, Owen Baya of Kilifi North, Jumwa, Paul Katana (Kaloleni) have consistently said the region will not be in Jubilee or ODM in 2022.

All were elected on an ODM ticket.

But Rabai MP William Kamoti, Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) and Baya have stood with ODM and seem to be working closely with Joho.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo has been silent.

Over the weekend, Baya criticised certain MPs from the county for working with ‘neighbours’ instead of standing in solidarity with the governor.

He was possibly referring to Joho who is close to Kingi.

“In Kilifi, the Mijikenda are the majority. Why do some leaders work for another governor? ” he asked.

Jumwa, who is a close ally of Kingi, said there was no rush for him to declare himself, saying, "Good things come with time."

She said, however, that Kilifi will be a no-go zone for ODM in 2022. She was kicked out of ODM for supporting the DP but the Parties Dispute Tribunal stayed the expulsion.

Last Friday, Jumwa attacked ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna in front of Kingi and other leaders at the burial of Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi’s father in Jilore.

Magarini MP Kingi said the Coast will not be in ODM or the Jubilee party as "it's time for the region to stand on its own for them to be respected."

Coast-based political analyst Maarifa Mwakumanya said he supports the region's combative politics as it will become relevant in the country’s political arena.

“The Karisa Maitha politics of being assertive and combative is here with Aisha Jumwa and unless the Coastal politics is devoid of influence from the upcountry politics, the Coast people will be taken for a ride,’’ he told the Star from Germany on the phone.

Mwakumanya said Jumwa was right to avoid party politics in funerals, knowing very well that there were feuds within the party.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)