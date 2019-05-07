I'm ready to take the bullet for the Mijikenda, vows Jumwa

Malindi member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa says she is ready to take the bullet while protecting her Mijikenda community from outsiders.

Gone are the days when Coast people were taken for granted, the vocal politician told a funds raiser for orphans at Khairat Girls Muslim Academy in Malindi on Sunday.

Aisha said a leader cannot come all the way from Nyanza or Western region to insult the Mijikenda under her watch.