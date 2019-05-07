I'm ready to take the bullet for the Mijikenda, vows Jumwa

• Gone are the days when Coast people were taken for granted.
• Aisha says she will not allow a leader to come all the way from Nyanza or Western to insult the Mijikenda.
Malindi member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa says she is ready to take the bullet while protecting her Mijikenda community from outsiders.
Gone are the days when Coast people were taken for granted, the vocal politician told a funds raiser for orphans at Khairat Girls Muslim Academy in Malindi on Sunday.
Aisha said a leader cannot come all the way from Nyanza or Western region to insult the Mijikenda under her watch.
She was referring to ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna who on Friday explained to mourners at Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi’s father that she had been expelled from the orange party for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.
“It will happen over my dead body; things have changed in Kilifi county. I am ready and I will take the bullet for the sake of the Mijikenda nation."
The burial was at Jilore in her Malindi constituency.
Aisha, who contributed Sh200,000 during the Sunday harambee, said she will not fight Coast politicians but will deal with any outsider who insulted the Mijikenda.
“Even if they fight me I will not relent because God is in control. I will fight against the injustice against the Mijikenda,’’ she said.
The Malindi legislator asked, “Who are you to come to the podium at my backyard to speak about ODM? We must be respected at our home. Kilifi will change."
She said 80 per cent of Coast voters were the Mijikenda and should not be taken for granted by outsiders.
Lamu East MP MP Shariff Athman, who attended the harambee, said Coast leaders are enemies of themselves because they do not stand in solidarity whenever there is a problem like the one Aisha faced.
“It's a shame as Coast leaders to see someone from outside coming to intimidate Jumwa. Coast politicians are enemies of themselves. That’s why outsiders divide us,” he said.
The MP said Aisha did not deserve injustice in the era of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.
Aisha’s troubles began last year after she declared her support for DP Ruto.