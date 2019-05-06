Watamu bike challenge next biggest tourist draw

More than 80 mountain bikers took part in the 63km race on Saturday to raise funds for charity and promote non-beach tourism in Watamu.

The second annual Arabuko Sokoke MTB challenge organised by Arocha Kenya and environmental NGOs raises funds for children living adjacent to the world’s large coastal forest.

The race raised Sh1 million.

It also aims to diversify the tourism sector that relies mostly on the beach.

Kenyan mountain bike star David Kinja won the competition in a tight race in which riders manoeuvred in dusty, sandy terrain and the hills of Arabuko Sokoke in Kakuyuni.

The second-time winner arrived at the finishing line with four other cyclists close behind, only to succeed due to his exemplary finishing power. His time was 2:20.

Last year, Kinja had a 10km lead on the first runner-up.

Hundreds of residents and foreigners watched at checkpoints.

At this time of year, tourism is low but the mountain bike race is expected to increase the numbers.

Director Arocha Kenya Collin Jackson said this year's event was a great success as they received riders from Eldoret, Nakuru, Uganda and other countries.

Speaking to journalists after the race, he said there are travel tourists who have lined up for the annual MTB challenge.

“Next year we are expecting to get participants from USA, Europe and South Africa, it’s a different kind of tourism that will raise the profile of Watamu," he said.

The director said the funds are used to pay school fees and prevent children near the Arabuko Sokoke from engaging in illegal activities such as logging among others.

Sjors Martens, a second-time competitor who did not complete last year after a breakdown, said he was happy to have completed the challenge even if he did not win.

Martens, a resident of Kilifi, said it took him 2:56 to complete the race and said he'll do it again.

Others who spoke to journalists include Peter Ngisa and Boniface Gitau who promised to continue participating.

Gitau, one of the youngest participants at 17 years, said despite his age, he managed to complete the race.

“The race was good though had some few problems with my bicycle; I got a puncture, my friend helped me with a rear tyre and I have completed the race."

