I'm no Probox — I'm a V-8, Jumwa tells Atwoli

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has told off Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli for shaming her in public over her large body.

Jumwa said Atwoli’s type of women are the "size of a Probox" and "cannot handle a V8 which is [my] calibre".

Jumacaused an uproar during the funeral of Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu’s father Justus Mwanyanje at Kibarani, when she said Atwoli is only used to "driving Probox women".

“You are not my size, Atwoli. I know the type you are used to," she said.

The MP said Atwoli’s ‘machines’ are known all over the country and "cannot handle a woman like Jumwa- a fuel guzzler".

Atwoli and Jumwa’s war of words begun after the MP dismissed him for attacking Deputy President William Ruto’s leadership.

Juma was kicked out of ODM for supporting Ruto for President but the Parties Disputes Tribunal suspended her expulsion.

The top unionist had said the DP would not be in the list of those who will be in the presidential, race prompting Jumwa to fire back.

Atwoli said Jumwa had no waist even if it was measured with a ruler.

Jumwa told MPs Caleb Amis (Saboti) and Anthony Oluoch (Mathare) to send the message back to the Cotu boss.

“You cannot dictate to us at our own home; you will respect us whether you like it or not,’’ Jumwa said.

She made the remarks a day after she attacked ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna at the funeral of Mombasa deputy governor's father at Jilore in Malindi for politicising the ceremony.

Sifuna had begun by explaining why Jumwa was expelled from the party when she snatched the microphone. She told him to find an ODM platform to address party issues. She was the member of ceremony of the burial.

Also present at the burial were Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Lands CAS Gideon Mung’aro, Nominated Senator Christine Zawadi, MPs Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Michael Kingi (Magarini), Joshua Kimiilu (Kaiti), and Teddy Mwambire (Ganze) among others.

