1.8m list for Huduma Namba, despite 'satanism' claims

About 1.8 million people have been registered for Huduma Namba at the Coast against a target of 3.5 million before the May 17 deadline.

Huduma Namba Coast coordinator George Lugo yesterday said the reception and turnout in all the region's six counties have been impressive.

Lugo, who was inspecting the registration in Lamu, clarified that the exercise will continue in assistant chiefs' offices even after the deadline lapses.

“We believe that in the next few weeks, we will have achieved the target,” he said.

On rumours that the Huduma Namba has "satanic links", Lugo said those behind the outrageous claims misunderstand the Bible and are misleading the public.

He said it is wrong for a society to twist a genuine state project and portray it as something else. He urged Kenyans to ignore the rumours and register in large numbers.

Some religious leaders have raised concerns over the Huduma Namba, saying it is satanic and associated with the devil's '666' number in the Bible.

“These allegations of the Huduma Namba being linked to satanism must stop. We must know better. Those are people who either don’t understand the Bible or are simply out to frustrate this process. We urge the public to steer clear of these rumours,” Lugo said.

The National Identity Integrated Management System seeks to consolidate each individual's details including birth certificate, ID, KRA Pin, NSSF, NHIF, driving licence and passport.