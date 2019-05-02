Lamu police seek elders’ intervention in war on drugs

Police in Lamu have sought the services of elders to end drugs abuse in the region.

Lamu East is especially worst hit when it comes to drug peddling and usage.

The region continues to experience endless wrangles between various drug gangs.

The situation has seen the rise of a dangerous trend where local youth now walk around armed with crude weapons in public.

A police report released in 2018 listed Mbwajumwali, Kizingitini, Gadeni, Wiyoni, Kashmir, Faza, Myabogi and Chundwa as notorious drugs spots in the region.

Recently, Amina Bakari, 30, a Kenya Red Cross volunteer and Nyumba Kumi official, was hacked to death by unknown assailants as she closed her shop in the village at around 11 pm.

Her body was discovered by neighbours who rushed her to the Mbwajumwali dispensary where she was pronounced dead.

Elders, however, suspect she was killed by one of the drug gangs in the region.

Speaking shortly after he met elders and Muslim clerics at the Riyadha Mosque on Tuesday, Lamu county police commander Kioi Muchangi said it was important that elders are enjoined in the war on drugs and criminal gangs in the region.

Kioi directed elders to form peace delegations that will be sent as emissaries to Lamu East to engage the community and restore peace.

“As the police, we have discovered that we stand to make milestones if we work with the community and that’s why we have decided to bring elders on board. We believe where elders are seated, nothing will go wrong. We need to work with them on the issue of drugs and criminal gangs here. There is a need for peace to be restored in these affected areas soonest,” said Kioi.

The elders lauded the move saying it was long overdue.

Elder Hussein Bahsan said previous efforts to cooperate with the police on many other issues have been futile as they have always been ignored.

“We are glad the police now know we can help. It is not always that guns solve issues and we are willing to do everything to help the situation. We recognise the seriousness of the matter and we know we hold the key to solving them,” he said.

Elder Ahmed Bagufa said a majority of the conflicts are brought about years of grudges that finally explode into fights.