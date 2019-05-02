Extend SGR to Lamu to enhance security, says Senator Loitiptip

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has proposed that the standard gauge railway be extended to Lamu to curb insecurity and foster regional growth and integration.

Speaking in his Lamu office on Tuesday, Loitiptip said in line with upcoming mega projects like the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project, the SGR would be a crucial element that will ensure the new port is easily accessible to the rest of the country.

The Sh2.5 trillion Lappset project plan includes a 32-berth port, transportation hubs for rail, highway and international airports in Lamu, Isiolo and Lodwar and an oil pipeline.

The project is being set up at Kililana and Mashunduani areas in Lamu West.