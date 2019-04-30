Lamu police to pursue criminals who flee

Lamu county government will pursue criminals who flee to hide in other counties after breaking the law.

County police Commander Muchangi Kioi said a special unit has been formed to specifically go after such criminals wherever they are and bring them to justice.

Kioi said drug smugglers and peddlers were especially fond of fleeing the region whenever they discover police are on their trail.

He said there is a habit of criminals committing murder and other violent crimes then flee.

He said many of them are assisted to run and hide by their families and friends.

Kioi said many of the criminals are known to hide in Kisauni in Mombasa and Mtwapa and Ngomeni in Kilifi.

“We are aware many run to Kisauni and Mtwapa. We have our intelligence and we are already pursuing them.We will bring them to justice no matter what we have to do. You can't kill people or peddle drugs and think that you will hide just like that, at least not under my watch,” the officer said.

Kioi noted with sorrow the recent murder of a Red Cross official by unknown people as a case in point.

Amina Bakari, 30, also a Nyumba Kumi official, was hacked to death by unknown assailants as she closed her shop in Mbwajumwali village, Lamu East around 11pm on April 21.

She was discovered by neighbours who rushed her to the Mbwajumwali dispensary close by where she was pronounced dead.

At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the murder with police still pursuing more suspects who are believed to have fled to neighbouring Mombasa county.

Kioi said the hunt for the suspects in Mombasa will also extend to drug peddlers and other criminals.

He said over 40 drug suspects have been arrested on various dates with more still on the police radar.