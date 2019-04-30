Governor lowers bursary requirements

Lamu county has lowered qualifications for bursaries for all students from terror- prone areas.

This follows requests by leaders whose areas are considered hardship zones.

Students in areas facing infrastructural challenges will also benefit from the new deal.

The areas include Basuba, Mangai, Mararani, Milimani, Kiangwe, Bodhei, Kiunga, Ishakani and all areas on the Lamu-Somalia border.

Speaking in Mokowe on Monday, Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha said he would see to it that the minimum grade is reduced to accommodate students from those areas.

Currently, only students who score 300 marks and above in KCPE grade C+ and above for KCSE can get a full scholarship.

Leaders from the affected areas had complained the pass mark is too high for students from their areas considering the difficult environment.

They asked that the grades be lowered to at least 200 marks for KCPE and grade D+ for KCSE.

They argued that the current system locks out students from their areas.

On Monday, Basuba MCA Deko Barissa and his Kiunga counterpart Abdalla Baabad asked for special consideration given to students from hardship areas.

Basuba and Kiunga wards are among areas considered terror-prone due to Al Shabaab attacks.

The governor said his administration is committed to improving the standards but also making education accessible to all.

Twaha said his office was in talks with education stakeholders and the county assembly to make the final decision on the matter.

He said the new requirements will take effect from July when the 2019-2020 financial year starts.

A total of Sh127 million was allocated by the county government in the 2018-19 financial year towards scholarships.

At least 7000 students have benefitted.