Magoha must work with teachers, MP Twalib says

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib has hit out at Education CS George Magoha, terming him an arrogant lone ranger who does not want to work with other stakeholders.

Magoha has clashed with teachers over implementation of the new competency-based curriculum.

Knut opposed last week's training of teachers on the new curriculum and urged union members to boycott the exercise saying it violates the law. But most teachers ignored the union's directive.

On Saturday, Twalib said the confrontational approach Magoha has taken in his new role is detrimental to education.

“He must drop his confrontational approach and embrace consultation,” the MP said.

He spoke during the issuance of bursaries for high school, university and college students in his constituency at Amani Primary School.

Twalib issued Sh20 million worth of bursaries to high school students, Sh8 million to university students and another Sh8 million to college students. The MP opened three classrooms he built at Amani Primary.

The MP defended Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion as an important person in education and advised Magoha to work with him.

“He must work with others. He must sit down with the likes of Sossion and other stakeholders if he is to improve the education sector in the country,” he said.

The Jomvu MP told Magoha he will never know the problems facing teachers unless he listens to their representatives.

“Telling us that you have no reverse gear is escapist. The only thing that has no reverse gear is a bicycle. All other road vehicles have a reverse gear which has been installed for good reason,” Twalib said.

He said without peace of mind, teachers cannot effectively teach children`.

Magoha has said the new curriculum will ensure learners become job creators rather than job seekers.

"The train left the station in January. In my life, I never have a reverse gear. There is no going back. And if we hear somebody saying that we have to go back, I do not know what we should do to that person,” he said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has also criticized the new Education CS.

“You can never run such a critical stakeholder sector with such fixed mind and fixed opinions. I expected the professor to come in and consult the teachers’ union,” Wetang’ula said.

He said it is impossible to ignore Knut in any reforms in education and be successful.

Magoha said the government will rolled out the new curriculum to Grade 4 by September.

Treasury has allocated Sh500 million for training to prepare teachers to manage the new curriculum.