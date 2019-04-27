I don’t work with grabbers - Governor Twaha

Lamu governor Fahim Twaha has denied allegations that his administration is working in cahoots with land grabbers.

The allegations were made by squatters who said the governor was aware of their land woes but had sat pretty as he knows those behind the schemes and works with them.

Last week, thousands of squatters took to the streets to protest harassment and frustration by land grabbers.

The squatters demanded that the county government breaks its silence over their situation.

But speaking at Mokowe county headquarters on Friday, Twaha said such allegations were malicious and politically instigated.

He said he was aware his political rivals were willing to go to any extent to mudsling his development agenda.

Twaha said he was actually doing all he could to resolve land issues in the county.

“Those claiming I am working with land grabbers are either political rivals or are being used by them. How can I work with people who are frustrating the people who elected me? I am busy trying to rectify the situation. My development agenda will not be derailed no matter what,” the governor said.

This week, the county government of Lamu issued more than 6,000 title deeds to over ten squatter villages for the first time in 50 years.

The 10 villages are Wiyoni, Matondoni, Kiunga, Ishakani, Mokowe, Bar’goni, Witu, Mapenya,Vumbe and Mkunumbi.

The exercise is in line with Twaha’s promise of land reforms.

Lamu governor Fahim Twaha says his administration recognizes the plight of squatters and that the exercise is meant to ensure they are resettled.

Twaha said another 20,000 squatters will be resettled in the next four years.