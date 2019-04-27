Allocate more funds to HIV-Aids, counties told

The National Aids Control Council wants county governments to allocate more funds for HIV-Aids control instead of relying on donors.

Control of the disease has been almost entirely reliant on donor funding.

Joab Kaseu, a technical officer a the NACC, said already 31 out of the 47 counties are allocating funds to HIV-Aids.

He spoke at the beginning of a two-day workshop for joint annual HIV-Aids end term review programme for the last five years in Malindi.

He said all 47 counties have established strategic plans for HIV-Aids control.

Participants in the conference were from the nine counties of Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Mandera and Kwale.

Kaseu said the country has made a lot of progress in controlling the disease, with new infections going down from 77,000 per year in 2015 to current 32,000.

“The greatest challenge we have is young people who account for 40 per cent of new HIV infections," he said.

Kaseu said their aim is to reduce the new infections to zero. Counties in Coast, he said, have medium to low prevalence.

He national prevalence is at 4.9 per cent down from 5.9 per cent in 2016.

“There is more to be done. We need to engage young people to give them information,’’ he said.

Currently, he said, only 58 per cent of young people have correct information on HIV-Aids.