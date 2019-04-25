Boda boda rider shot dead, woman injured in Malindi robbery attack

Two armed gangsters gunned down a boda boda rider and injured a passerby during an attack in which a woman was robbed in Malindi town on Tuesday evening.

The 7 pm attack happened at JCC area. The gang fled towards Kwabaya in Maweni in the outskirts of the town.

The robbers were after the woman believed to have been carrying cash from a merry-go-round. She was on the boda boda going home.

Kilifi county police commander Patrick Okeri said the gangsters were riding on a motorcycle. They overtook the boda boda rider, blocked his way and snatched the woman's handbag.

"The woman raised alarm and the suspects who were fleeing towards Kwabaya area shot randomly," Okeri told the Star on phone on Wednesday.

He said the boda boda rider was shot in the process. Another woman was shot and seriously injured.

The rider who was yet to be identified was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Malindi Subcounty Hospital. The woman was recuperating at the same hospital.

Okeri said the gangsters shot after members of the public confronted them.

The boda boda rider was shot on the shoulder, hand and legs. He said police were pursuing the robbers.

The same gang is believed to be behind last week's attack on a businesswoman who was shot at her chemist. She remained admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

"The gang seems to be targeting business people who they ambush in the outskirts of the town," Okeri said.

He said police will be deployed at key locations to deal with the gangs.

“We're asking the public to be patient and volunteer information. We'll catch up with the gang," Okeri said.

