Red Cross volunteer hacked to death in Lamu East

A Kenya Red Cross volunteer and peace ambassador has been hacked to death in Mbwajumwali village, Lamu East.

Amina Bakari, 30, was cut in the head as she closed her shop at about 11pm on Monday. She was a peer educator with the humanitarian agency.

The identities of the assailants remain unknown, but the police have intensified investigations.

Lamu county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri on Tuesday said they will ensure the murderers are brought to book.

“All we know is that she was attacked by unknown people as she closed her shop,” he said.

Amina was left for dead. She was discovered by her neighbours. Her condition was critical, but they hoped for the best as they rushed her to Mbwajumwali dispensary. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Part of her skull was cut off. We knew she was dead already. It was a painful death," Mukhtar Ali said.

Kenya Red Cross Lamu coordinator Kauthar Alwy said the organisation was saddened by the "brutal killing of one of our own".

“We are shocked by the incident. Amina has been very active as a peer educator. She was also a peace ambassador in Mbwajumwali. We hope the police will get to the bottom of this and apprehend all those involved,” Alwy said.

Elders suspect Amina was killed by a drug gang. Mbwajumwali village is infamous for its drug dens and related crimes.

Drug abuse is a major problem across the region. Elder Khaldun Vae said most killings and attacks are linked to drugs. Peddlers have a field day.

Residents have previously accused security officers of laxity in the war on the drug trade. So dire is the situation that many villages are controlled by drug gangs. They clandestinely call the shots and jealously protect their illegal business.

The dreaded gangs are no strangers to the police and residents. Questions abound as to why they should be allowed to run amok. Residents live in fear and hope the police will rein in the criminals once and for all.

A police report released last year listed Mbwajumwali, Kizingitini, Gadeni, Wiyoni, Kashmir, Faza, Myabogi and Chundwa as notorious drug spots.

“The police know these people and so do the locals. However, we squarely blame the police for being too lenient. They must take up this matter seriously before drugs take over Lamu. As elders, we've offered our suggestions on how to go about it but are never taken seriously,” Vae said.

Meanwhile, a 2015 ban forbidding residents from walking in public places armed with crude weapons has never been effective. Many attackers still use knives, swords, pangas and clubs to injure or kill.

(Edited by F'Orieny)