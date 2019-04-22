Dust, emissions from Lamu-Garsen road harm residents

Villagers along the Sh10.8 million Lamu-Garsen road, which is under construction. have reported coughs and breathing problems due to dust and emissions from the site.

Residents said on Friday the roadwork is making them sick and they make frequent hospital visits.

Businesses are closing. They demand compensation for illness and loss of business.

Areas most affected by the emissions are Mokowe town, Hindi, Sabasaba, Ndeu, Mkunumbi, Koreni, Kibaoni and Pangani.

The road is only 30 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by August next year.

It is being built by H-Young Company and GIBB Africa Limited.

Residents also say the emissions have stained and corroded iron sheets on their premises.

Businesses have also suffered as food is usually covered with dust and other emissions.

Many hotels and restaurants in Hindi and Mokowe have closed shop after several people fell ill after eating there.

Children are the worst affected, frequently visiting hospitals.

“There is dust everywhere plus emissions from the other materials being used. Coughs and breathing problems have become our daily guests. Our children are sickly. You are assured of a hospital visit at least once a week, both for adults and kids. We don’t know what to do,” said Margaret Kimani of Hindi.

Fumes from diesel motors also contribute.

Residents are calling for compensation of all those affected by the constriction of the 135km road.

Businessman Charles Mwaniki said many businesses have closed.

Houses and other premises are uninhabitable.

“I had to close my restaurant after several people fell ill after eating food laced with dust and all other harmful material. They threatened to sue me for endangering their lives," Mwaniki said.

He said butcheries, grocery shops, posho mills and many others are in the same situation.

"We can't do business anymore and we don’t know for how long we will have to wait for the road to be done,” Cyrus Maluki said

“They need to compensate us for all these. We can't do business. We are spending so much on hospital bills due to illnesses caused by the situation. Let them pay us for all the trouble caused."

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) earlier issued a notice requesting residents to move away from the road until it is expanded and completed.

KeNHA chairperson Erastus Mwongera said there would be no compensation for any person still residing along or close to the road.

He said those genuinely displaced from their homes and businesses by the road will be compensated.

“We are urging all those close to that road illegally to move away. Otherwise, their premises will be forcefully brought down. There will be no compensation for these people.

"We are looking into compensating those who were genuinely displaced by the road expansion," Mwongera said.

