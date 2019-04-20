Security beefed up in Lamu as Easter celebrations kick off.

Security has been beefed up in Lamu as Christian faithful kick off Easter celebrations across the world.

Lamu county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri says enough security officers have been sent all over the region.

He said special attention was given to the Lamu-Garsen road and all areas on the Lamu-Somalia border.

Kanyiri says the objective is to ensure the festivities proceed uninterrupted.

Speaking in Lamu town on Friday, Kanyiri asked visitors and locals to enjoy their Easter as there was no cause for alarm since their safety was guaranteed.

The county security boss however urged locals to work with the police by ensuring any incident is promptly reported to security agencies for timely action.

All those travelling into Lamu have however been asked to carry all the necessary identification documentation including their national IDs and passports.

Kanyiri said security officers have strict orders to inspect passengers coming into Lamu on the Lamu-Garsen road during the entire Easter season.

He asked all hotel, guesthouse and restaurant owners to keep a clear record of all those visiting their premises including their names, ID numbers and any other accompanying information necessary.

“We have security beefed up all over. We have adequate officers manning every single place. There are active patrols on the road, air, water and on the borders. All this is to ensure the Easter celebrations are not interrupted. Lamu has never been safer and we welcome all for the festivities. Happy Easter,” said Kanyiri.