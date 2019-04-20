80,000 Kwale residents will need help if dry spell persists – NDMA

The number of people affected by famine in Kwale county is expected to rise to between 80,000 to 100,000 by August if it does not rain soon.

Recently, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said about 70,000 Kwale residents are affected.

Kwale Drought Management Authority coordinator Roman Shera said the situation is spreading to other subcounties outside Lunga Lunga and Kinango.

He fears the dry spell might be experienced for longer since the anticipated April rains have failed.

“The predicted rainy period is almost ending with nothing promising and the rains we have seen are not enough to counter the drought,” Shera said.

He said the NDMA office and county government have started livestock destocking campaign.

“For now we are creating awareness so that livestock keepers can reduce the burden by selling some cattle to buy food and water to sustain them over this trying season,” Shera said.

He said the county has distributed relief food and water to the affected areas.

Shera, however, urged the county and national governments to come up with solutions such as having farmers store food for drought emergencies.

He said there is need to rely on irrigation instead of rain-fed agriculture.

“It is high time both governments depended on irrigation to manage farming and also look for ways that will ensure a constant supply of water,” he said.

Other areas hit by the drought are Matuga and Msambweni subcounties.

