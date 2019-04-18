Shifta war survivors reject resettlement plans

Shifta war squatters in Lamu County have opposed a plan by the county government to resettle them. They want ongoing land surveys to be stopped.

Thousands of them were displaced from their homes in the '60s especially in Lamu East's Kiunga, Ishakani, Mvundeni, Mwambore, Mokowe, Kiangwe, Kiwayu and Faza villages.

Last year, the county government said it planned to resettle at least 20,000 squatters on idle land in the next four years. Each of them will get a title deed.

Governor Fahim Twaha said land survey and demarcation had started in Pate, Kiunga, Mwambore, Mokowe, Kiangwe, Kiwayu and Faza.

On Thursday last week, the squatters met in Lamu town and asked the county government to stop the survey because they had not been consulted.

They cited corruption in the exercise and doubted its genuineness as it was shrouded in secrecy.

The squatters want the national government to disclose the findings of the TJRC report that documented the details of the Shifta war and to make good its recommendations.