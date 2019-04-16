Duale condemns Atwoli remarks on Ruto

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has warned Cotu boss Francis Atwoli to watch his remarks lest he causes division in the country.

Duale was referring to Atwoli's comment that Deputy President William Ruto will not be on the ballot in 2022.

The Cotu boss made the remarks in Lamu on Saturday, criticising Ruto for opposing the quest to have a constitutional review. He said the DP was confusing Kenyans.

Speaking during a funds drive in aid of Madrasa teachers from Matuga Constituency at a function held in Ng'ombeni, Duale said, "As leaders from various backgrounds in the country we must be careful about what we say because our utterances can spark clashes against our agenda to unite all Kenyans."

"This is my advice to the leaders across the country."

The Majority Leader dismissed claims of division in the ruling party, saying the party is intact under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the DP.

He said those propagating of division in the party are outsiders from other parties.

"Don't listen to those going around telling lies about Jubilee. Ask me because I'm the official spokesperson of the party in the National Assembly and my position is enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

He said he will not allow outsiders to break the party which was formed to unite Kenyans.

Other leaders who spoke at the function warned Atwoli to tame his tongue and concentrate on the welfare of the workers, and leave Ruto alone.

Duale was accompanied by the host MP Kassim Tandaza (Matuga) Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Omar Mwinyi ( Changamwe) and Tana River Woman Rep Rehema Hassan.

