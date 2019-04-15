KNUT rejects teacher training over Easter, weekends

The Kenya National Union of Teachers has opposed a government move to train teachers on the new curriculum during the Easter holidays and weekend.

They said it is wrong for the Ministry of Education to subject teachers to training, while the rest of Kenyans are celebrating Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The officials said teachers would not attend the training and asked new Education CS George Magoha to intervene.

They spoke after a four-day training of Knut executive members and chief executive members from all the 110 branches in Kenya,

John Wesonga, the KNUT National Executive Council member and Executive Secretary of the Mumias branch, spoke on behalf of the officials.

He said the insurance cover for them require the teachers to work only from 8.30am to 4pm.

Addressing journalists at Turtle Bay Resort in Watamu, he said the teachers are not supposed to be forced into mandatory duties the Sabbath or Sunday when they are expected to worship.

“As CEOs of 110 KNUT branches in the country we are standing in solidarity with our teachers against the Ministry of Education which is organising programmes that are violating the rights of teachers," he said.

Wesonga said teachers are being forced to hold programmes on a Sabbath or a Sunday.

He said the teachers would not attend the curriculum training onGood Friday and Easter Monday.

“No teacher will be subjected to work during Easter, Good Friday and weekends. The Education ministry should ensure teachers work during the normal time,’’ he said.

