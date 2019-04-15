THEY SHOULD BE PRAYING INSTEAD

KNUT rejects teacher training over Easter, weekends

Refuses to attend training, says insurance won't cover it

In Summary

• Say they won't work Good Friday Easter Monday or weekends

• Ask new Education CS George Magoha to intervene 

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion during a press conference at their KNUT offices. photo/PATRICK VIDIJA
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion during a press conference at their KNUT offices. photo/PATRICK VIDIJA

The Kenya National Union of Teachers has opposed a government move to train teachers on the new curriculum during the Easter holidays and weekend.

They said it is wrong for the Ministry of Education to subject teachers to training, while the rest of Kenyans are celebrating Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The officials said teachers would not attend the training and asked new Education CS George Magoha to intervene.

They spoke after a four-day training of Knut executive members and chief executive members from all the 110 branches in Kenya,

John Wesonga, the KNUT National Executive Council member and Executive Secretary of the Mumias branch, spoke on behalf of the officials.

He said the insurance cover for them require the teachers to work only from 8.30am to 4pm.

Addressing journalists at Turtle Bay Resort in Watamu, he said the teachers are not supposed to be forced into mandatory duties the Sabbath or  Sunday when they are expected to worship.

“As CEOs of 110 KNUT branches in the country we are standing in solidarity with our teachers against the Ministry of Education which is organising programmes that are violating the rights of teachers," he said.

Wesonga said teachers are being forced to hold programmes on a Sabbath or a Sunday.

He said the teachers would not attend the curriculum training onGood Friday and Easter Monday.

 

“No teacher will be subjected to work during Easter, Good Friday and weekends. The Education ministry should ensure teachers work during the normal time,’’ he said.

(Edited by V. Graham)

 

 

by ALPHONCE GARI
Coast
15 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Matiangi, Kibicho plotting against Ruto - Sudi
    21m ago Rift Valley

  2. Cuban doctors evacuated from Lamu county
    1h ago Coast

  3. Two Nyamira county workers die in grisly accident
    1h ago Nyanza

  4. Sorry, Kinuthia's father apologises over Ivy's murder
    2h ago Rift Valley

  5. Slain medic student Ivy to be buried in Nyeri on Thursday
    3h ago Central

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES