Tourist accuses girlfriend of framing him in rape case

A German tourist charged with defilement claims he was framed by his girlfriend for failing to give her Sh200,000.

Karl Heinz Otto, 78, said the girlfriend, identified only as Naomi, asked for the cash, but when he delayed, she allegedly colluded with police officers and accused him of defiling her seven-year-old daughter.

Otto told Malindi chief magistrate Julie Oseko, through an interpreter Josiah Bukachi, that he had known the child for seven years. He had offered to help her mother because she was jobless, he said.

"Naomi told me she wanted me to give her Sh200,000 before I flew back to Germany. She knew I was supposed to leave the country,” he told the court.

The German said he told Naomi to give him time as he would extend his visa for three months but she did not believe him and got angry.

“She told me if she would not get the money before I left for Germany I would regret. She was angry with me and told me that I would know this is Kenya," he said through lawyer Alfred Wanga.

Naomi had arrived at his house with her daughter and left in a hurry after he failed to give her the money. She returned later with police officers.

“The police officers told me I should give Naomi Sh200,000 or else I would go to jail. They gave me a note written in English to sign, but I do not understand the language," he said.

The German, who was then on holiday, did not remember the officer who told him to give Naomi the money or else he would go to jail.

Otto said that the reason for the jail threat was because he had not given his girlfriend Sh200,000 and not the alleged defilement.

The charge against him is that on February 2, 2019, at Majengo in Malindi, Kilifi county, he sexually assaulted the minor. Otto is also accused of using a plastic spoon to sexually assault the minor. He denied the charges.

The alternative charge is that he indecently touched the private parts of the child.

The prosecution was led by Alice Mathangani.

Otto was remanded at Malindi Prison. The hearing resumes on May 6.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi