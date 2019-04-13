Joho orders showrooms on road reserves closed

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has ordered the closure of showrooms on road reserves.

The department of Trade, Tourism Investment has given the owners a 14-day ultimatum beginning April 10.

“This in in correspondence to the cancellation of Temporary Occupation Licenses by the county government of Mombasa on all un-alienated government land in the county of Mombasa in the year 2013,” the notice reads in part.

“All your possessions and persons working under your authority must vacate by the end of the expiry date of this notice.”

The county said the deadline will not be extended.

Failure to comply will lead to action “not limited to prosecution” against owners of the showrooms.

“All your possessions and personnel [will be] vacated from the premises by the county government administration at your cost on the expiry date of the notice,” the department said.

About 200 secondhand motor vehicle showrooms operate in Mombasa according to Car Importers Association of Kenya.

In January, Joho stopped licensing of showrooms within the Central Business District.

Joho said his order was in line with Integrated Strategic Urban Development Plan that aims at position the county as an economic hub.