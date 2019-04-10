Dockers leadership row over port privatisation

The Dock Workers' Union has threatened to go to court to block the privatisation of Kenya Ports Authority.

Secretary general Simon Sang' said that was one of their options for the port to continue being managed by the government. Other plans include forcing such decisions to be made through a referendum and rallying Coast governors to oppose the move.

Sang' had last week claimed 4,000 jobs will be lost if the Sh27 billion second container terminal is handed to Kenya National Shipping Line in collaboration with the Mediterranean Shipping Company. About 5,000 port workers are DWU members.

The unionist accused an unnamed government official in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of working to wreck DWU and actualise the privatisation. He also accused DWU chairman Mohamed Sheria of working with the officials. The two are at loggerheads over the running of the union.

“Their means to accomplish their motive is primitive and we want to tell them we shall not relent. We shall fight them to the grave if that is the price to pay for the liberation of the port,” Sang' said.

Sheria has on numerous occasions distanced himself from the claims he supports privatisation. He says that Sang' runs the union without the members' input.

“I have never supported privatisation of any part of the port and it amounts to propaganda for Sang' to claim so,” he said a week ago.

Sheria is associated with DWU members calling for fresh elections of officials. This is likely to sideline Sang' from leadership. Port Workers Welfare and Performance Group on Saturday cautioned the two against fighting.

Chairman Waweru Kamau said they had dragged in KPA managing director's name in their squabbles. According to Sang', the government has not engaged consultatively over privatisation.

In 2017, the government said there are no such plans. Deputy President William Ruto said the government has invested heavily and cannot let go of the port.

Edited by Rosemary Wamochie