Huduma Namba cursed as satanic in Mombasa

Is the Huduma Namba satanic?

Some Christians see the Beast, 666 and the end of days in the computer-generated registration number.

They base their beliefs on the Book of John.

On Sunday, a church in Mombasa held prayers to curse the number.

Bishop Mary Kagendo of Kisima Cha Neema Cha Mwana Wa Daudi led her congregation in prayer while lying prostrate.

They rolled on the sand, cried and wailed.

Kagendo cited Revelations 13:18 that involves the number 666 code as prophesied by Apostle John. The apostle said that code would be assigned to Satan's agents on earth.

Kagendo associated the code with Huduma Namba.

“This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666,” the bishop said.

The government said the number is not satanic.

During the launch, President Uhuru Kenyatta said there was no connection between biblical prophecy and the millions of computer-generated Huduma numbers.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said, "If the number is satanic I wouldn’t have associated with it. You know I'm a staunch Christian."

Kagendo said, however, the number allows polygamy, which is against biblical teachings.

"The spouse section which has a list of five [space for five]," she said.

Kagendo said the prayers they offered will frustrate registration.

She asked the government to exempt Christians from registration.

"They should also not be denied government services," she said.

The number 666 is attached to a civil-religious power described as "the Beast power" in Revelations 1:1-3. Beast powerrefers to a kingdom explained in Daniel 7:23.

Coast regional coordinator John Elungata on Friday dismissed claims the ongoing registration is linked to a satanic cult.

“We assure all members of the public that the Huduma Namba registration is not in any way associated with the Illuminati or any cult as some people are trying to insinuate. This is a government project that seeks to make it easier for citizens to access services,” he said.

Elungata said clerks will be deployed to register citizens in their homes and workplaces.