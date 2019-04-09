Castrate child defilers, urges Woman rep

A lawmaker has proposed that anybody convicted of defiling a child should be castrated using chemicals.

Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo said sending child defilers to prison to "serve easy terms" was too lenient as the convicts enjoyed food and good shelter.

Obbo said it would be prudent to chemically castrate the culprits to prevent them from repeating the crimes.

The Woman rep, who was speaking in Lamu yesterday, said the rate of child defilement in Lamu was worrying. She was also concerned by the fact that the perpetrators were either not arrested or were handed "very easy sentences".

Hindi division in Lamu West leads in child defilement cases, according to a recent security report.