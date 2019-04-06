Huduma Namba has no link to Illuminati, says Coast regional coordinator

Coast regional coordinator John Elungata has dismissed claims that the ongoing Huduma Namba registration is linked to a satanic cult.

The administrator on Friday cautioned those spreading such rumours on social media to cease from misleading members of the public.

“We would like to assure all members of the public that the Huduma Namba registration is not in any way associated with Illuminati or any cult as some people are trying to insinuate. This is a government project that seeks to make it easier for citizens to access services,” he said.

He praised Coast residents for turning out to register and braving the scorching sun in long queues. Elungata inspected the registration in Mvita.

He was accompanied by Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki and other members of the County Security Council. He said the exercise, which began on Tuesday, will continue through the weekend in all Huduma Centres in the six Coast counties.

Elungata said clerks will be deployed to register citizens in their homes and workplaces. Mvita assistant county commissioner Lydia Munyi urged residents to make use of the multiple registration centres, instead of congesting the Mombasa GPO centre. The subcounty targets 143,000 people.

“Mvita has a high number of migrant populations from neighbouring subcounties. Those who work in town but live elsewhere should feel free to register either here or in their respective residential areas,”

GPO Huduma centre manager Alex Mureithi said the start has been slow due to machine problems, but registration clerks have increased their pace "as most have now got used to the machines".

“At first, we were taking approximately 15 minutes serving one person, but we have now reduced that time to 10 minutes and we expect to do even better,” he said.

He said the GPO Huduma centre is considering starting the exercise as early as 7am and extending it by a further one hour to 6pm to assist those working in offices.

Mureithi advised those who are in the process of replacing their lost national ID cards to complete the replacement process first before showing up for the Huduma Namba registration. The official registration time for Huduma Namba in all centres is 8am-5pm every day.