Dock workers faction demands election

Some officials in the giant Dock Workers Union are now calling call for fresh elections in six months to remove general secretary Simon Sang.

Led by chairman Mohamed Sheria, the officials including vice Gunda Kaneno, Sang’s deputy Anthony Olonde, national treasurer Joseph Sialo Makero, gender chair Zuhura Iddi, and executive board member Salim Bambaulo said only fresh elections will stabilise the union.

“This office does not have a problem. The problem is between Sang and myself. I cannot work with a dishonest person and he cannot work with a straightforward person. So I ask members to use the laid down procedure to remove Sang and I from office so that a new election be held,” said Sheria.

He warned of dire consequences if elections are not called in the next six months.

For this to happen, the 24-man union board must table the proposal which has to be ratified by the conference, which includes all union members.

Once the conference ratifies the proposal, fresh elections will be held.

The last elections were held in 2016 and the officials’ terms are to end in 2021.

The 2016 elections were marred by violence, threats and allegations of vote stealing.

Sheria and his allies on Thursday said they are not aware of any privatisation plans as alleged by Sang, who last Saturday accused them of assenting to the privatisation of the second container terminal (CT2).

Should the CT2 be privatised, at least 4,000 workers will lose their jobs, according to Sang.

Sheria’s allies accuse Sang of deliberately misinforming union members and the public for his personal and business associates’ interests.

“What capacity or authority does the chairman and deputy general secretary of the union have to privatise the second container terminal,” said Sheria.

They spoke to journalists outside the main gate of the Kenya Ports Authority.

Sheria was accompanied by his vice Gunda Kaneno, Sang’s deputy Anthony Olonde, national treasurer Joseph Sialo Makero, gender chair Zuhura Iddi, executive board member Salim Bambaulo and other union members.

The officials accused Sang of using the privatisation issue to instil fear in port workers and incite them against the union officials opposed to his style of leadership.

“Let him explain to us where he got this privatisation propaganda from,” said Sheria.

On Saturday, Sang said Sh27 billion CT2 has been earmarked for privatisation, with the Kenya National Shipping Line and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) set to be given the rights to run the facility.

Sang says once the privatisation is complete, the KNSL will be used to clear cargo at the facility with the help of the firm owned by an Italian family.

He says the KNSL does not have the capacity to handle such a mega project, adding that the state corporation has a work force of not more than 15 people.

Sheria alleged that Sang formed a company, called it Dock Labour Board and forged their signatures to indicate they are together in the formation of the company.

Sang said the creation of the Dock Labour Board was passed by the national executive committee of the union last year.

The officials denied giving consent to the formation of the company through which Sang wants to provide labour services at the port.

In a letter dated February 25 and signed by Sang, the general secretary asked KPA boss Daniel Manduku to license the Dock Labour Board to provide the services.

The services include lashing and unlashing, security on board vessels, watch keeping, sign on, chipping and painting, and any other service relating to ship operations which KPA does not provide.

Currently, these services are being provided by contracted ships and Sang says most do not adhere to the required labour standards.

On Thursday, Sheria and Olonde called for a fresh election saying Sang does not want to work with other elected officials of the union.

The situation has become untenable and only a fresh election will ensure union members are effectively represented and served.

“Let everyone look for a fresh mandate and serve the people. We are ready for elections. Let everyone work for the people who elected them,” said gender chair Iddi.

Olonde said Sang’s leadership has become toxic to port workers.