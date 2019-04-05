Residents oppose sewer line, demand input

Residents of Magongo in Changamwe subcounty have opposed a sewer line, saying it's too small and demanding public participation.

The said the small pipe will get blocked, exposing them to the risk of contracting cholera.

Engineers and water company officials toured the area and said residents were mistaken — the small pipes, 200mm in diameter — are only feeder pipes. The main sewer line in Miritini is 900mm in diameter.

They agreed, however, there was a lack of understanding and citizen participation.

Residents had criticised their leaders and county water officials for failing to involve them in the water and sanitation project

Led by Athman Mohamed, the residents had written to the Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company and local administrators calling for removal of the contractor.

Paul Mwangi of Inter Consult Engineers, the project’s consultants, said, "We appeal to residents to be calm as the sizes and quality of materials in this project have been approved by to government bodies."

He said before the size of feeder pipes is determined, various factors are considered, including the number of households to be connected and the gradient of the area.

Resident Kassim Musa blamed local political leaders for failing to take their concerns seriously saying they are the ones who failed to brief residents on the ongoing projects.

Earlier, an unidentified MWSSC official, who had allegedly told of those complaining about the project, left in a huff after a bitter exchange with the irate residents, some of whom had threatened to rough him up.

The consultants undertook to invite the residents and other stakeholders to be taken through the project designs and quality of materials used to solve the misunderstanding.

The upgrade project is part of a wider World Bank project targeting to improve water supply and sewage collection and treatment services in Kenya’s coastal and Northern areas at a cost of Sh30 billion.