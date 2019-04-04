Why do you need that panga, knife?

Why do you need that panga, why that big knife?

Mombasa residents soon will be required to explain why they need pangas, large knives and other cutting implements.

Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki told the Star that conditions for buying such weapons or tools will be strict.

“We will try to restrict the purchase of such weapons so we know the buyer and the purpose for the purchase,” he said.

Achoki called on residents to report any unusual incidents that might cause trouble.

He also urged the residents not to take the law into their own hands after a crime is committed.

On Tuesday, a man was fatally stabbed in the neck by an acquaintance who allegedly found him with his wife.

Four suspects were also arrested by police in connection with Sunday’s attack by panga-welding gangs that have been terrorising Kisauni.

Five people sustained cuts and were admitted to hospital.

Human rights groups have also expressed concern over increasing crime, especially by gangs using pangas and knives.

Haki Africa called for the withdrawal of the tools-cum-weapons from shops and supermarkets in Mombasa.

“This killing is a testament to poor security in the area, where individuals, including criminal gangs, have easy access to weapons they use to kill,” the lobby group executive director Hussein Khalid said in a statement.

“Haki Africa is calling for concerted efforts to address insecurity in Kisauni and Mombasa in general," he said.

Sisters for justice (S4J) urged the government to enhance security in Kisauni and elsewhere.

The increase in violence is caused by the many unemployed youths who end up joining criminal groups, S4J executive director Naila Abdallah said.