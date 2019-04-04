INCREASE IN CRIME WITH SHARP WEAPONS

Why do you need that panga, knife?

Police say buyers will be required to provide IDs and state purpose of purchase

In Summary

• Haki Africa calls for ban on sale of pangas, knives and other sharp cutting tools 

• On Tuesday, a man was fatally stabbed for allegedly having an affair with his killer's wife.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid who wants an overhaul of the traffic department to reduce road carnage. /Ernest Cornel
Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid who wants an overhaul of the traffic department to reduce road carnage. /Ernest Cornel

Why do you need that panga, why that big knife?

Mombasa residents soon will be required to explain why they need pangas, large knives and other cutting implements.

Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki told the Star that conditions for buying such weapons or tools will be strict.

“We will try to restrict the purchase of such weapons so we know the buyer and the purpose for the purchase,” he said.

Achoki called on residents to report any unusual incidents that might cause trouble.

He also urged the residents not to take the law into their own hands after a crime is committed.

On Tuesday, a man was fatally stabbed in the neck by an acquaintance who allegedly found him with his wife.

Four suspects were also arrested by police in connection with Sunday’s attack by panga-welding gangs that have been terrorising  Kisauni.

Five people sustained cuts and were admitted to hospital.

Human rights groups have also expressed concern over increasing crime, especially by gangs using pangas and knives.

 

Haki Africa called for the withdrawal of the tools-cum-weapons from shops and supermarkets in Mombasa.

“This killing is a testament to poor security in the area, where individuals, including criminal gangs, have easy access to weapons they use to kill,” the lobby group executive director Hussein Khalid said in a statement.

“Haki Africa is calling for concerted efforts to address insecurity in Kisauni and Mombasa in general," he said.

Sisters for justice (S4J)  urged the government to enhance security in Kisauni and elsewhere.

The increase in violence is caused by the many unemployed youths who end up joining criminal groups, S4J executive director Naila Abdallah said.

 

by PILI CHIMERAH Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
04 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    1h ago Eastern

  2. Mombasa church curses 'satanic' Huduma Namba
    5h ago Coast

  3. Please don't separate, Uhuru & Ruto urged
    8h ago Central

  4. Over 8,300 adolescent pregnancies in Makueni last year
    18h ago Eastern

  5. Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, ...
    18h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES