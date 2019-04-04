Quit if you can’t fight graft, Uhuru told

A Coast-based political party leader has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta over the war on graft.

Matano Chengo, the chairman of Umoja Summit Party of Kenya, accused the President of merely talking tough but doing nothing.

Chengo, who until recently was Mombasa's Jubilee chairman, said Uhuru should get rid of the CSs mentioned in massive looting if he is serious about fighting corruption.

He said the suspects should at least step aside as the investigations continue.

“We gave him (Uhuru) the country to lead and if he cannot, then he and his deputy (William Ruto) should resign so that we elect new people to lead,” he said on Tuesday.

The unearthing of about 5,000 ghost workers in the National Police Service taking home about Sh1.8 billion annually is a wake-up call that corruption in the country is more serious than imagined, Chengo said.

The President made the disclosure during the launch of Huduma Namba on Tuesday.

Huduma Namba is intended to aid the war on fraud and to easily access government services.

“Telling us every day that money has been stolen and that graft is huge does not help if the looters continue to stay in office and we don’t see any convictions,” Chengo said.

To the USPK chairman, ,Uhuru is taking Kenyans for a ride. His criticism shows the the extent of disillusionment of a sizable number of Coast residents with Jubilee, a party they previously supported.

Siaya Senator James Orengo intends to have DP Ruto impeached.

Orengo says Article 150 of the Constitution is enough to throw out Ruto.

Ruto supporters, including Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, have dared Orengo to table the impeachment motion in Parliament and see whether the DP does not have "soldiers" to fight for him.