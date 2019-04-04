Lamu's first rehab centre opens on Friday

The alcohol and drugs rehabilitation centre in Lamu has opened and is treating its first 10 outpatients.

It's also the first methadone treatment centre in Lamu where some heroin addicts can receive a daily dose to reduce cravings and ease withdrawal.

The Sh98 million facility in Hindi, Lamu West, is ready to receive more drug addicts willing to reform. It offers detox, inpatient and outpatient services. It has a capacity of 100 patients.

Chief Justice David Maraga and Kenya Red Cross Society secretary general Abbas Gullet will preside over the official launch tomorrow.

“We are proud to announce the rehab is complete and ready to admit. The official launch is on Friday, but outpatient services are underway. As a community, let's encourage those affected by drugs to seek help and change their lives,” Lamu Red Cross coordinator Kauthar Alwy said.

Areas with especially high drug use, typically heroin, include Lamu Town, Mtangawanda, Pate, Siyu, Faza, Kizingitini, Mbwajumwali and Tchundwa.

The rehab centre was funded by the Kenya Red Cross in partnership with the Nons Verbe Foundation, the Italian Red Cross and the county government. The county provided land and technical support.

Lamu Red Cross coordinator Kauthar Alwy yesterday said the centre requires sufficient medicines to operate to the optimum. She said their mission is to ensure residents lead productive lives devoid of mental anguish.

To augment the rehab centre, a project funded by the Italian Red Cross has been introduced. It includes engaging the local community in discussions, screening and peer education for both addicts and non-addicts.

“At the facility, we have already trained 20 youths who are conducting peer education sessions and so far so good. We've launched similar programmes in schools. We have three counsellors and a psychiatric nurse,” Alway said.

The facility will also serve patients from neighbouring Tana River and Kilifi counties.

Last year, Red Cross boss Abbas Gullet said the organisation will sponsor skills training for all successful rehab candidates so they can have sustainable livelihoods.

Governor Fahim Twaha promised his administration would sponsor the first 1,000 successful rehab candidates to vocational institutes to acquire skills that would help them lead productive, dignified lives.